Fresh off the release of yesterday's Wine 4.7 update, Wine-Staging 4.7 is rolling out with 830+ patches re-based on top of this code-base for running Windows games/applications on Linux/macOS.
Beyond the mere feat of re-basing all of these patches to work against the newest upstream Wine code, there are also some new patches bundled in over the past two weeks. The highlights of the latest Wine-Staging additions include:
- A fix for an 11 year old bug report about Winamp disappearing when you move the window. The fix is querying the X.Org Server for the actual window's rect before unmapping it.
- A WineX11 fix that addresses an issue with Winamp and classic skins though the fix might help other cases too.
- Stubbing out some more functions to help Adobe DNG Converter and others.
- A fix for Space Engineers with fractal noise generation being broken.
- A crash fix for World War Z over missing D3DKMTQueryStatistics.
Some Wine-Staging patches made it into the upstream code-base for Wine 4.7 but still there are more than 830 patches against the tree. Those wanting to try this latest experimental version of Wine can do so via WineHQ.org.
4 Comments