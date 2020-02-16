It's been nearly one month since the release of Vulkan 1.2.132 and that came shortly after the big Vulkan 1.2 milestone, but out today is now Vulkan 1.2.133.
Vulkan 1.2.133 has various clarifications to the documentation, adds a vendor ID for Codeplay, VK_EXT_shader_subgroup_vote / VK_EXT_shader_subgroup_ballot are deprecated, and other clarifications/corrections to the text.
The lone new extension is VK_KHR_shader_non_semantic_info and that indicates support for SPIR-V's KHR_non_semantic_info extension so that can be used within SPIR-V shader modules. There have been Mesa patches already for the shader_non_semantic_info and also is supported by today's NVIDIA 440.58.01 Linux driver.
More details on the minor changes with Vulkan 1.2.133 can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment