Vulkan 1.1.76 Released WIth KHR_draw_indirect_count & KHR_get_display_properties2
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 25 May 2018 at 08:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.1.76 has just been released ahead of the US Memorial Day weekend with new extensions to excite Vulkan developers.

The two new extensions in Vulkan 1.1.176 are VK_KHR_get_display_properties2 and VK_KHR_draw_indirect_count, both of which are notable additions.

The VK_KHR_get_display_properties2 extension allows querying device display properties and capabilities in an extensible manner. This can be used for exposing the display properties, plane details, mode properties, and related information. This extension was led by NVIDIA and Google and also comes into play for VR HMD use-cases and more.

VK_KHR_draw_indirect_count is based upon the former AMD Vulkan extension for draw indirect count and allows an application to source the number of draw calls for indirect draw calls from a buffer and generate arbitrary amounts of draw commands on the GPU itself.

NVIDIA's new Vulkan beta driver is the first Linux driver supporting both of these new extensions, but we imagine the ANV/RADV patches won't be far behind.

In addition to the new extensions and various fixes/corrections to the documentation, this is also the first release to bundle the exception clause for the Vulkan XML (vk.xml) file so it can be used by (L)GPL projects. This is what I was talking about yesterday in Vulkan Adds An Exception To Address Wine's Code License Incompatibility with Wine being the big benefactor of this change.

The updated Vulkan specification can be read at Khronos.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan Adds An Exception To Address Wine's Code License Incompatibility
DXVK 0.52 Brings More improvements For Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Wine's VKD3D 1.0 Released For Running Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
The Vulkan Open-Source Ecosystem Grows: Now More Than 2,100 GitHub Projects
Learn How To Make Use Of Vulkan's New Debug Extension - VK_EXT_debug_utils
Vulkan 1.1.75 Released With Many Issues Resolved
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt