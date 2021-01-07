After experimental builds and the recent release candidates, Valve's Proton 5.13-5 is now available as the latest version of this Wine downstream for powering Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.
Proton 5.13-5 is notable in that there is expanded OpenXR virtual reality API support to now allow Microsoft Flight Simulator to work on Linux in VR mode. At the moment that Flight Simulator VR mode requires AMD graphics hardware. Also notable are fixes for sound within the game Cyberpunk 2077.
Proton 5.13-5 also updates VKD3D-Proton to version 2.1 for improving the Direct3D 12 over Vulkan support. There is also online play now working for Red Dead Online and Red Read Redemption 2, hang/crash fixes for various games, fixes for input when the Steam game overlay is active, and other fixes.
This is the first stable update to Proton since the prior update that allowed Cyberpunk 2077 to run on Linux.
Details and source downloads can be found via GitHub or firing up Steam for the newest Proton.
Proton Experimental meanwhile continues queuing work to reduce the CPU overhead, provide faster memory allocations, improve non-US keyboard layout support, video support improvements, and other game improvements. Now that Wine 6.0 has been released we'll see if they work on re-basing from their Wine 5.13 code-base to that of this now-stable series.
