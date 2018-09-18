Valve Posts The Code To Their Moondust VR Demo
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 18 September 2018 at 06:00 PM EDT.
As expected when discovering a Valve "Moondust" repository on GitHub, today they indeed posted the code to this latest VR tech demo.

Moondust is their tech demo from earlier this summer aimed to show off the abilities of the Knuckles EV2 VR controllers. In case you missed the video from the earlier Phoronix article:


Their Moondust source tree consists of both the source and assets. The project is based on the Unity 2018.2 engine itself and makes use of the SteamVR Input System. This tech demo is only designed for their Knuckles EV2 and EV3 controllers.

The (mostly) BSD licensed sources and more information via Moondust on GitHub.
