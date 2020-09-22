Patches pending for VKD3D take this Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation library up to version 1.2. This library continues advancing in pushing along the D3D12-over-Vulkan performance primarily for Windows games on Linux just as DXVK has done for D3D9 through D3D11.
With VKD3D 1.2 there is support for more Direct3D 12 functionality,libvkd3d-shader as its own standalone public library, new VKD3D_CONFIG / VKD3D_VULKAN_DEVICE environment variables among others for overriding different behavior, tessellation shaders support, support for using SPIR-V produced by libvkd3d-shader to be consumed by GL_ARB_gl_spirv, preliminary support for Shader Model 5.1 shaders, more shader instructions now handled, and various other changes.
More of the Direct3D 12 features now supported include handling for multi-sampling, reserved resources, instance data step rates, private data APIs, indirect indexed draws, indirect draws with a count buffer, Stream output, primitive restart, depth clipping, rasterizer discard, dual-source blending, null-views, and more.
While VKD3D development by the Wine community and CodeWeavers was looking bleak for a while, it looks like the imminent VKD3D 1.2 release is much more capable and will be interesting to see how well D3D12 software can work with it. Hell, it's been nearly two years already since VKD3D 1.1 -- there's a lot with this new release and coming just two months after a Valve fork of VKD3D appeared.
The VKD3D 1.2 release is pending with patches ready that should be appearing shortly via VKD3D Git.
