The Virtual I/O Device standard has christened its VIRTIO 1.1 specification this month. This is the virtualization standard around network/storage/graphics/other-hardware in mind for cross-hypervisor compatibility.
VIRTIO 1.1 brings a GPU device type at this stage providing 2D acceleration that pairs with the VirGL efforts.
This update also has virtio-input as an EVDEV input device, virtio-vsock for host to guest socket communication, virtio-crypto for cryptographic accelerators, and a variety of improvements to existing VirtIO interfaces.
The VirtIO 1.1 specification can be viewed here.
Add A Comment