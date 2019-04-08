VIRTIO 1.1 Released With 2D Graphics Support, Evdev Input Device
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 19 April 2019 at 12:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
The Virtual I/O Device standard has christened its VIRTIO 1.1 specification this month. This is the virtualization standard around network/storage/graphics/other-hardware in mind for cross-hypervisor compatibility.

VIRTIO 1.1 brings a GPU device type at this stage providing 2D acceleration that pairs with the VirGL efforts.

This update also has virtio-input as an EVDEV input device, virtio-vsock for host to guest socket communication, virtio-crypto for cryptographic accelerators, and a variety of improvements to existing VirtIO interfaces.

The VirtIO 1.1 specification can be viewed here.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Proxmox VE 5.4 Released With New Installation Bits, Powered By Debian 9.8 + Linux 4.15
LXD 3.12 Released With Cluster Improvements, Better CPU & GPU Reporting
Xen 4.12 Released With Better Security, Ability To Go HVM/PVH Or PV Only
QEMU 4.0-RC1 Released - Packing Many Arm Improvements, EDID, Faster Crypto
NVMe VFIO Mediated Device Support Being Hacked On For Lower Latency Storage In VMs
The KVM Changes Aren't Too Notable For Linux 5.1, But Many x86 Cleanups
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
Wine-Staging 4.6 Brings Big Performance Improvement For Multi-Threaded Games / Apps