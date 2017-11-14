VC4 & VC5 Drivers Get More Fixes Ahead Of The Holidays
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 November 2017 at 05:41 AM EST. 2 Comments
Eric Anholt at Broadcom has continued his spree of bringing up the next-gen VC5 Linux graphics driver stack while also continuing to maintain and improve upon the VC4 driver most commonly associated as being the open-source GPU driver option for the Raspberry Pi.

Eric lately has been on a theme of fixing/bringing-up the OpenGL support for the new VC5 Gallium3D driver. His latest items crossed off his are occlusion query support, rasterizer discard, transform feedback, OpenGL out-of-memory handling, and 8/16-bit integer texturing.

Back in the VC4 space he's landed MADVISE support in Mesa so when paired with the Linux 4.15 kernel, the updated DRM driver will be able to clean the user-space bugger object cache when running out of memory. This should help given the low amount of memory on the Raspberry Pi devices and hitting OOM issues not being too uncommon.

More details on Eric's blog.
