Raspberry Pi V3DV Driver Still Working On Vulkan 1.1 Conformance, More Performance

Iago Toral of Igalia kicked off the first day of the virtual XDC2021 developer conference today by sharing a status update on V3DV as the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver most notably used for Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.
The current status of the V3DV driver shouldn't be too surprising to regular Phoronix readers as we frequently cover its milestones. In any case, this year V3DV has enjoyed seeing Vulkan 1.0 conformance, much of the Vulkan 1.1 extensions implemented but not yet officially conformant, better WSI platform integration, and a lot of work on enhancing the performance. V3DV is maturing greatly when it comes to the performance though the developers are still working to maximize its performance potential.
Looking ahead the developers at Igalia are still working to get formal Vulkan 1.1 conformance for V3DV, continuing to add more features, potentially working on Vulkan 1.2 support, improving the V3DV interface with the kernel driver, and continuing to optimize the performance.
That's the short summary of this open-source Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver as it stands today. For the full scoop see this PDF slide deck and the initial presentation from XDC2021 embedded below.
