Unity 2018.2 Released With Lightweight Render Pipeline, Vulkan & HiDPI Support In Editor
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 10 July 2018 at 08:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Version 2018.2 of the Unity Game Engine is now available as the latest quarterly update to this widely-used, cross-platform engine. Unity 2018.2 is quite exciting and does include some Vulkan and Linux changes.

When it comes to Linux/Vulkan, Unity 2018.2 finally brings Vulkan support to the Unity Editor on both Windows and Linux. Besides the Vulkan support in the editor, there is also now HiDPI support finally for the Unity Editor on Windows and Linux. Also, Unity's new burst compiler support for the entity component system (ECS) is now supported on all editor platforms.

The Unity 2018.2 release also features scriptable render pipeline improvements, the Lightweight Render Pipeline (LWRP) is now available in preview form, the High Definition Render Pipeline continues to be improved upon after its introduction in Unity 2018.1, there is now support for streaming texture mipmaps on-demand, particle system improvements, and an SVG importer to handle scalable vector graphics directly within projects for the 2D system.

Here are some Unity 2018.2 screenshots courtesy of Unity Tech for showing off their latest rendering work:



More details on Unity 2018.2 are available from Unity3D.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Steam Linux Use For June 2018 Comes In At 0.52%
Croteam Incubator's IHRB Gets Linux Support
X-Plane Flight Simulator Reports Linux Users At Just About 1%
Feral Is Bringing Total War: WARHAMMER 2 To Linux
A Closer Look At The GeForce GTX 1060 vs. Radeon RX 580 In Thrones of Britannia
A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Is Now Out For Linux, Powered By Vulkan
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking