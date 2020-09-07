Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 7 September 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT. 4 Comments
UBUNTU --
The "Ubiquity" installer used by the Ubuntu desktop is set to feature Active Directory (AD) integration with the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 release.

Given it's late in the cycle and past the feature freeze, a feature freeze exception was sought and granted for adding this optional Active Directory support to the Ubuntu desktop installer.

During the user setup process in Ubiquity is going to be support in Ubuntu 20.10 with support for enabling Active Directory for log-ins. When checked, the user can login to an Active Directory configuration on their network while still creating a local Ubuntu account for administration purposes. The Ubiquity installer user interface allows specifying the domain, administrator, and password as well as a test for the domain.

The change with the Active Directory support is approved and heading into Ubuntu 20.10.

Ubuntu 20.10 is due for release next month with OpenZFS improvements, Linux 5.8 kernel usage, GNOME 3.38 desktop, and many other package updates.
4 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu To Try Again In Switching IPTables To Use Nftables Backend
Ubuntu Touch Working On Better PinePhone, PineTab Support
Ubuntu 18.04.5 + Ubuntu 16.04.7 LTS Released
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes
Mir 2.0 Released In Dropping Legacy Bits, New Platform Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
A Kernel Maintainer's Prediction On The CPU Architecture Landscape For 2030