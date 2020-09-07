The "Ubiquity" installer used by the Ubuntu desktop is set to feature Active Directory (AD) integration with the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 release.
Given it's late in the cycle and past the feature freeze, a feature freeze exception was sought and granted for adding this optional Active Directory support to the Ubuntu desktop installer.
During the user setup process in Ubiquity is going to be support in Ubuntu 20.10 with support for enabling Active Directory for log-ins. When checked, the user can login to an Active Directory configuration on their network while still creating a local Ubuntu account for administration purposes. The Ubiquity installer user interface allows specifying the domain, administrator, and password as well as a test for the domain.
The change with the Active Directory support is approved and heading into Ubuntu 20.10.
Ubuntu 20.10 is due for release next month with OpenZFS improvements, Linux 5.8 kernel usage, GNOME 3.38 desktop, and many other package updates.
