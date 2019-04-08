U2F Zero Driver Coming To Linux 5.2 - USB Device For Two-Factor Authentication / HW RNG
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 April 2019 at 06:32 AM EDT. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
While the U2F Zero has already been superseded by the "Solo" FIDO2 security key, this USB-based U2F token for two-factor authentication is finally seeing mainline support come Linux 5.2.

The U2F Zero is a USB-based open-source U2F token that can work with popular online platforms for two-factor authentication. A U2F Zero can be built for just a few dollars albeit requires a USB programmer/debug-adapter that costs around $35. Additionally, the U2F Zero has already been replaced by the open-source Solo Keys that offers FIDO2 protocol support for better security.

But if you are still interested in the U2F Zero or for other hardware RNG use-cases, with the Linux 5.2 kernel there is a driver for it coming to mainline. Andrej Shadura of Collabora has developed this hid-u2fzero driver that exposes its built-in LED and RNG functionality to the mainline kernel. This driver hooks into the Zero's custom commands for blinking the LED and reading data from the internal hardware random number generator. This does at least make the U2F Zero still useful for Linux systems in feeding the entropy pool.


The new driver at just under 400 lines of code is currently queued into the HID-next tree ahead of next month's Linux 5.2 merge window.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
A Power/Performance Optimization Is On The Way For POWER Linux Users
LVFS Could Be Hosting 10k+ Firmware Files By End Of 2019
Facebook Opens Up Glow Compiler Back-End For Goya AI Accelerator
Purism Partners With PIA For VPN Solutions On Librem Smartphones & Laptops
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
LVFS Served Up 500k Firmware Files To Linux Users This Month
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Unity Is Growing Their LLVM Compiler Team As They Try To Make C# Faster Than C++
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features