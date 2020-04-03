Chrome, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, VSCode Now Unofficially Available For Clear Linux

One of the common criticisms for those trying to use Clear Linux on the desktop is that it lacks easy access to proprietary packages like Google Chrome and Steam. There has been plumbing within its swupd package/bundle management system to support third-party repositories to expand the ecosystem and now we're finally seeing that happen.
Last month it was noted Clear Linux has the changes in place to support third-party repositories with Clear Linux's swupd albeit the documentation was admittedly lacking and no prominent third-party repositories at the time.
A Phoronix reader wrote in with the work he's been doing on creating an unofficial repository to house various popular programs for easier access by Clear Linux users. Among the software being up via this unofficial channel includes FFmpeg, Google Chrome, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft VSCode, Zoom, and others.
While the process is straight-forward for adding a new repository now via the swupd utility, there are a number of fixes currently required for ensuring a smooth application experience.
More details on this repository and the setup steps via the Clear Linux forums.
