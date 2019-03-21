Systemd's Nspawn Lands OCI Runtime Support

Merged this morning into the systemd code-base was a big feature addition that's been in the works for the better part of one year by Lennart Poettering and other developers.
Merged into the systemd tree is now the OCI runtime support for nspawn. Systemd's Nspawn, their tool that can be used for starting an OS within a lightweight container, now has support for the OCI run-time specification.
The Open Container Initiative Runtime Specification is an open standard around the configuration / execution / life-cycle of a container. The Open Container Initiative is backed by the Linux Foundation with many different vendors involved for creating these open standards primarily for Linux containers. Kata Containers and other leading open-source container tech already support the OCI specification at least in some fashion.
With the newest systemd code, the systemd-nspawn command now supports a --oci-bundle= argument for specifying an OCI runtime bundle to start now that the code has been merged.
This addition will be part of systemd 242.
