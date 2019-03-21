Systemd's Nspawn Lands OCI Runtime Support
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 21 March 2019 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
SYSTEMD --
Merged this morning into the systemd code-base was a big feature addition that's been in the works for the better part of one year by Lennart Poettering and other developers.

Merged into the systemd tree is now the OCI runtime support for nspawn. Systemd's Nspawn, their tool that can be used for starting an OS within a lightweight container, now has support for the OCI run-time specification.

The Open Container Initiative Runtime Specification is an open standard around the configuration / execution / life-cycle of a container. The Open Container Initiative is backed by the Linux Foundation with many different vendors involved for creating these open standards primarily for Linux containers. Kata Containers and other leading open-source container tech already support the OCI specification at least in some fashion.

With the newest systemd code, the systemd-nspawn command now supports a --oci-bundle= argument for specifying an OCI runtime bundle to start now that the code has been merged.

This addition will be part of systemd 242.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related systemd News
L2TP Tunnel Support Added To Systemd
Systemd Lands Support For "XBOOTLDR" Extended Boot Loader
Systemd 241 Released With Security Fixes & Other Changes
Systemd 241 RC2 Released With Its Beefed Up Security
Systemd 241 Release Candidate Now Available For Testing
Systemd 241 Paired With Linux 4.19+ To Enable New Regular File & FIFO Protection
Popular News This Week
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5