Five years ago today was the story on Phoronix how the systemd source tree was approaching 550k lines so curiosity got the best of me to see how large is the systemd Git repository today. Well, now it's over 1.2 million lines.After surpassing one million lines in 2017 , when running GitStats on the systemd Git repository today it's coming in at 1,207,302 lines. Those 1.2 million lines are spread across 3,260 files and made over 40,057 commits from nearly 1,400 different authors.

Systemd saw a record number of commits last year but so far for 2019 it's hard to see that record being broke yet again. So far this year have been 2,145 commits while last year saw 6,245 commits while 2016 and 2017 each saw less than four thousand commits total.Lennart Poettering continues being the most prolific contributor to systemd with more than 32% of the commits so far this year. The most other prolific authors this year include Yu Watanabe, Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Frantisek Sumsal, Susant Sahani, and Evgeny Vereshchagin. Around 142 people have contributed to the systemd source tree year to date.