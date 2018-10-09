Updated Proton 3.16 Beta For Steam Play Has DXVK 0.90, D3D11 Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 16 October 2018 at 09:03 PM EDT.
Valve in cooperation with CodeWeavers and other developers continues making rapid progress on Steam Play and their "Proton" downstream flavor of Wine.

After re-basing to Wine 3.16 upstream a few days ago rather than the quickly-dated Wine 3.7, the second Proton 3.16 Beta is out this evening. This updated beta has switched over to the new DXVK 0.90 release with Stream Output support but keep in mind that requires the Vulkan driver on your system to support Vulkan's new transform feedback capability -- it's easy if using the NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver but otherwise for Intel ANV or Radeon RADV requires building patched versions of Mesa. DXVK 0.90 also brings various game fixes in its own right.

The second Proton 3.16 Beta also builds DXVK as a Windows DLL (again) to fix Steam runtime issues and that should fix some Direct3D 11 game issues. There are also alt-tab crashing fixes for Unreal Engine 1 games and other changes as outlined by Proton's change-log.

As of today, Linux game porter Ethan Lee has also joined CodeWeavers' efforts on Proton for Valve. Lee will be focusing on improving the audio support with FAudio (a Windows XAudio re-implementation) for benefiting more Windows games running on Linux with a great audio stack.
