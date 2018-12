A new beta relase of Proton 3.16 is now available, the Wine-based software that powers Valve's Steam Play for running many Windows games on Linux.With today's new Proton 3.16 beta there are 29 additional games now officially supported, a rework of the audio support from their recent effort around FAudio, and other enhancements.The code is available via GitHub and more details via Twitter (Pardon for the short news posts today due to Intel Architecture Day...)