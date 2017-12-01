Steam Linux Usage For November: 0.27%
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 December 2017 at 08:29 PM EST. 6 Comments
Valve is reporting the Linux gaming marketshare for November 2017 at a mere 0.27%.

Similar to months prior, this receding Linux gaming marketshare on a percentage basis is likely due to the quickly growing Windows marketshare on Steam in Asian markets surrounding the popularity of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), which still is not available for Linux.

For November, Valve is reporting 98.33% of users on Steam (with a +6.67% jump for Windows 7, also odd and further reinforcement of the Asian market PUBG trend) while macOS drops to 1.35% and Linux is at 0.27%. On solely a percentage basis, yes, this is an all-time low for Linux but the overall Steam user count continues to grow.

Perhaps in 2018 the PUBG popularity will recede when we can get a more accurate look at the Linux gaming marketshare, which will be interesting to see. F1 2017 was released for Linux in November as the main AAA Linux game release of the month. There's nothing on the immediate horizon to further push the Linux gaming marketshare ahead.

When it comes to the pure Linux stats, for discrete GPUs the GeForce GTX 1060 is listed as most popular followed by the GTX 970, GTX 750 Ti, GTX 960, GTX 1070, and then the Radeon RX 480. Intel CPUs also dominate the Linux gaming systems with a reported 82.21% to 17.79% with AMD.

