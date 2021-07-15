Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
VALVE --
Following months of rumors about new gaming hardware from Valve, today they announced Steam Deck as a new handheld PC gaming device starting at $399.

The Steam Deck is an all-in-one portable PC with a custom AMD SoC and, of course, running SteamOS. Steam Deck is focused, of course, for running Steam but also advertised as an "open PC" that can run other software too.


Steam Deck starts at $399 USD but also $529 and $649 options for greater storage. Reservations begin tomorrow while the Steam Deck is expected to ship beginning in December.


Steam Deck is powered by an AMD APU and has a 7-inch touchscreen, full-sized controls, and running SteamOS. With the forthcoming SteamOS 3.0, interestingly it's based on Arch Linux (rather than Debian) and when exiting Steam runs the KDE Plasma desktop.

More details on this handheld at SteamDeck.com.
