A Linux Kernel Driver Is Being Worked On For Valve's Steam Controller
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 20 February 2018 at 05:00 PM EST. 17 Comments
VALVE --
Right now to make most use of the Steam Controller on Linux you need to be using the Steam client while there have been independent user-space programs like SC-Controller to enable Steam Controller functionality without the Steam client running. A new and independent effort is a Linux kernel driver for the Steam Controller.

Through reverse-engineering, Rodrigo Rivas Costa has been developing a kernel driver for the Valve Steam Controller. This driver supports both USB cable and USB wireless adapters for the Steam Controller. This driver is being developed as a proper HID kernel driver so it should work with all existing Linux programs and doesn't require the use of the proprietary Steam client.

This kernel driver in its current form works with the Steam Controller's buttons, axes, pads, and wireless connect/disconnected. Still to be done are battery monitoring, force feedback, accelerometer/gyro, LED, and beeper handling for this reverse-engineered driver.


This kernel driver when patched is exposed via the HID_STEAM Kconfig option and right now amounts to just over 700 lines of code. It's not yet been called for merging to the mainline Linux kernel but is currently out for review on the mailing list.
17 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Steam Updated With Improved Joystick/Controller Support
Keith Packard Plumbs Direct Display Extensions Into RADV & ANV
Steam Audio 2.0 Adds AMD TrueAudio Next Support
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
Steam On Linux Starts 2018 With A Slight Increase In Gamers
RadeonSI Semaphore Begins Hitting Mesa Git, Needed By SteamVR On Linux
Popular News
Intel Open-Sources LLVM Graphics Compiler, Compute Runtime With OpenCL 2.1+
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
Wine-Staging Will No Longer Be Putting Out New Releases
AMD May Have Accidentally Outed Vulkan 1.1
KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5
Wine 3.2 Released With HID Gamepad Support, D3D Multi-Sample Textures