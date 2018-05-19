Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 19 May 2018 at 02:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
One of Sony's compiler experts has taken to working on some tuning for the AMD Ryzen "znver1" microarchitecture support within the LLVM compiler stack. This begs the question why Sony is working on Ryzen improvements if not for a future product.

Sony's Simon Pilgrim has been recently investing time in the "znver1" AMD first-generation Zen CPU support within LLVM. Simon has been a programmer for Sony for the past decade. His LinkedIn reveals that indeed at Sony he's working on compiler tooling for the PlayStation devices:


On Friday he submitted a cleanup for the znver1 code, last week were more Znver1 changes across multiple commits, and this upstream Znver1 LLVM improvements by this Sony programmer have been going back at least two weeks with this just not being some one-off cleanup attempt. Thanks to Phoronix reader Stephane for helping to spot this trend.

It's interesting that Sony is working on upstream LLVM improvements specific to AMD Zen processors when they aren't currently shipping any Ryzen/EPYC-based systems. But let's not forget that the PlayStation 4 is powered by a semi-custom AMD Jaguar CPU with GCN Radeon graphics. On top of that, Sony indeed uses LLVM/Clang as the compiler for the PlayStation 4. In fact, they contributed the PS4 support to upstream LLVM and have dealt with the upstream LLVM compiler community over the years.

So for now we're thankful that more hands are working on AMD Zen compiler improvements, but if I had to bet, it wouldn't be too surprising if the PlayStation 5 is powered by a Ryzen CPU/APU given the PS4 being a semi-custom AMD part and that the PlayStation 5 is speculated for debut in the next year or two.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM 5.0.2 Released With Spectre Variant Two Mitigation
EuroLLVM 2018 Session Videos Now Available
LLVM-Strip Introduced As An Alternative To GNU Strip
Glow: An LLVM Optimizing Compiler For Neural Networks
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
LLVM Is Playing A Big Role With Vulkan/SPIR-V Compilers
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
Feral's GameMode 1.1 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming Performance
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
GNOME 3.28.2 Released With GJS Garbage Collection Fix To Address The Big Memory Leak
AMD Publishes Open-Source Driver Support For Vega 20