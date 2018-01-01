Sailfish X Working On File-System Encryption, Btrfs, Dual SIM Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 January 2018 at 06:37 AM EST. 15 Comments
Jolla has shared some of their plans for improving Sailfish X, their mobile operating system available for purchase to load on Sony Xperia devices. There are some interesting Sailfish X plans this year with this continuing to be one of Jolla's main focuses.

Among the work Jolla is looking to tackle for Sailfish X are Bluetooth fixes, improved mobile data reliability, WiFi tethering, and Btrfs file-system support for SD cards. Those are some of their plans for the next release, Sailfish X 2.1.4.

With Sailfish X 2.2.0 they are planning support for the dual SIM version of the Xperia X, a new graphical installer that makes it easier to use, and other improvements.

Jolla is also planning improvements around NFC and fingerprint authentication, memory card encryption, file-system encryption, improved VPN support, updating the Android runtime compatibility code to support newer Android, and expanded hardware support.

Besides these software feature improvements, Jolla is also hoping to take Sailfish to more markets in calendar year 2018.

More details on Jolla's Sailfish X plans for 2018 can be found via the Jolla Blog.
