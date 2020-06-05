SVGA Gallium3D Now Exposes OpenGL 4.1 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 June 2020 at 09:10 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Following VMware making the VMWGFX kernel changes for supporting OpenGL 4.x, the SVGA Gallium3D driver is now exposing OpenGL 4.1 in compatibility profile contexts for this open-source graphics driver used as part of the VMware virtualization stack.

As of today on Mesa 20.2-devel Git, the VMware SVGA Gallium3D driver is exposing the OpenGL 4.1 compatibility profile rather than GL 3.3. This works in conjunction with the latest Linux kernel DRM.

The code took a fair amount of work and is based on formerly internal VMware patches for hitting the OpenGL 4.1 milestone.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 20.1 Released With Numerous Linux Graphics Driver Improvements
Mesa 20.1 Features Include Big Improvements For Open-Source Intel, Radeon Graphics Drivers
Mesa 20.1 Could Be Out Next Week If You Help Test RC4
Mesa 20.1-RC3 Released With Another Week Worth Of Fixes Plus Intel Rocket Lake Support
Mesa 20.2 Picks Up A New Disk Cache: TGSI-To-NIR Caching
Zink GL-Over-Vulkan Now Supports Conditional Rendering - Stepping Towards OpenGL 3.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
Lenovo To Certify Their Full ThinkPad/ThinkStation Line For Linux
Improved EXT4 + XFS DAX Implementation Appears Ready To Go For Linux 5.8