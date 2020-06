Following VMware making the VMWGFX kernel changes for supporting OpenGL 4.x , the SVGA Gallium3D driver is now exposing OpenGL 4.1 in compatibility profile contexts for this open-source graphics driver used as part of the VMware virtualization stack.As of today on Mesa 20.2-devel Git , the VMware SVGA Gallium3D driver is exposing the OpenGL 4.1 compatibility profile rather than GL 3.3. This works in conjunction with the latest Linux kernel DRM. The code took a fair amount of work and is based on formerly internal VMware patches for hitting the OpenGL 4.1 milestone.