Following VMware making the VMWGFX kernel changes for supporting OpenGL 4.x, the SVGA Gallium3D driver is now exposing OpenGL 4.1 in compatibility profile contexts for this open-source graphics driver used as part of the VMware virtualization stack.
As of today on Mesa 20.2-devel Git, the VMware SVGA Gallium3D driver is exposing the OpenGL 4.1 compatibility profile rather than GL 3.3. This works in conjunction with the latest Linux kernel DRM.
The code took a fair amount of work and is based on formerly internal VMware patches for hitting the OpenGL 4.1 milestone.
