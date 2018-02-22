SPIR-V Support For Gallium3D's Clover Is Closer To Reality
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 February 2018 at 11:52 AM EST.
It's been a busy past week for open-source GPU compute with Intel opening up their new NEO OpenCL stack, Karol Herbst at Red Hat posting the latest on Nouveau NIR support for SPIR-V compute, and now longtime Nouveau contributor Pierre Moreau has presented his latest for SPIR-V Clover support.

Pierre has been spending about the past year adding SPIR-V support to Gallium3D's "Clover" OpenCL state tracker. SPIR-V, of course, is the intermediate representation used now by OpenCL and Vulkan.

The work is designed to allow the Clover state tracker to accept SPIR-V binaries. The latest code in this week's "v3" patch series should allow for any drivers currently supported by Clover to accept SPIR-V binaries via LLVM or native IR formats. This code does depend upon an llvm-spirv code-base, at least until that is accepted in upstream LLVM. These patches for now also are skipping out on the SPIR-V Clover back-end that he's also been developing. Also, the patch series drops Clover's TGSI IR back-end since it's not being used by any drivers.

The latest details on this newest open-source GPU compute effort via the Mesa mailing list.
