It's Time To Re-Vote Following The Botched 2019 X.Org Elections
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 19 April 2019 at 07:49 PM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
While there were the recent X.Org Foundation board elections, a do-over was needed as their new custom-written voting software wasn't properly recording votes... So here's now your reminder to re-vote in these X.Org elections.

At least with the initial round of voting they reached a super majority and the ballot question of whether the X.Org Foundation should formally fold FreeDesktop.org into its umbrella worked and that X.Org + FreeDesktop.org hook-up passed so all is well on that front. But for the Board of Directors elections, that's where re-voting is needed with the voting software that now correctly records the votes.

Running for the four seats on the X.Org Foundation board are Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez, Arkadiusz Hiler, Manasi Navare, Lyude Paul, Daniel Vetter, and Trevor Woerner.

So if you are an X.Org Foundation member, now it's time to vote.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
GLAMOR Sees More Improvements For What Will Eventually Be X.Org Server 1.21
X.Org To Join Forces With FreeDesktop.org While Foundation Elections Hit A Snag
It's Time To Vote On Whether FreeDesktop.org Will Formally Hook Up With X.Org
GSoC 2019 Could Bring Work On A Vulkan GPU Driver Settings Utility, OpenMAX Additions
X.Org Server Gets New Option For Specifying Screen Size On Headless Systems
X.Org Server 1.19.7 Released With A Fix For The Two Decade Old SiS 6326
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
Wine-Staging 4.6 Brings Big Performance Improvement For Multi-Threaded Games / Apps
OpenSUSE's Spectre Mitigation Approach Is One Of The Reasons For Its Slower Performance