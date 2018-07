Raven Ridge APUs Get Minor Performance Boost With Latest RADV Vulkan Driver

The Raven Ridge Linux support continues to maturing. The latest on these Zen+Vega APUs using the open-source AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver stack should be slightly better performance when using the RADV Vulkan driver.RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen landed a number of commits on Wednesday to further enhance this Mesa-based Radeon Vulkan driver. With this latest work, he's now enabled binning and DFSM by default for Raven Ridge hardware. With this being enabled now for Raven, he's found a minor performance in the range of 2~3% for some demos and games tested.The change-over to flip binning/DFSM on by default happened with this commit

Last year is when these features became exposed in RadeonSI for the OpenGL driver with Vega/GFX9 hardware.This patch and other RADV improvements will be part of next month's Mesa 18.2 . In August will likely be my next Raven Ridge benchmarking test to see how the APU support is at for the AMDGPU DRM and RadeonSI+RADV given the rather rocky start for these AMD APUs earlier in the year.