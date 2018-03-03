RandR Leases Support For AMDGPU DDX Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 3 March 2018 at 07:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
The xf86-video-modesetting DDX within the X.Org Server 1.20 code-base already has its support wired in for dealing with RandR leases while now Keith Packard has posted the patches for xf86-video-amdgpu.

With the X.Org Server side bits and the generic modesetting DDX having received their work on RandR leases, non-desktop quirk handling, etc, as part of Keith's work for Valve on improving VR headset support under Linux, he's now posted the patches so xf86-video-amdgpu can deal with the new RandR leasing functionality.

The RandR leasing concept is about allowing a VR head-mounted display to get direct access by the Steam VR compositor so it's not in the way of the X.Org Server. The DDX drivers obviously need to be aware of this concept too and that's what these patches are for today.

The AMDGPU patches are based on the xf86-video-modesetting driver and allow for this Radeon GCN 1.0+ X.Org driver to become aware of RandR leases.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
X.Org Server 1.20 RC1 Released
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
X.Org Server 1.20 Release Candidate Due For Release Tomorrow
RandR CRTC/Output Leases Lands In X.Org Server
GLAMOR & xf86-video-modesetting Get Deep Color Support In X.Org Server 1.20
GSoC 2018 Could Bring Better Video Decode, Nouveau Vulkan, Wayland Improvements
Popular News This Week
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine