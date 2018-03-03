RandR Leases Support For AMDGPU DDX Driver

The xf86-video-modesetting DDX within the X.Org Server 1.20 code-base already has its support wired in for dealing with RandR leases while now Keith Packard has posted the patches for xf86-video-amdgpu.
With the X.Org Server side bits and the generic modesetting DDX having received their work on RandR leases, non-desktop quirk handling, etc, as part of Keith's work for Valve on improving VR headset support under Linux, he's now posted the patches so xf86-video-amdgpu can deal with the new RandR leasing functionality.
The RandR leasing concept is about allowing a VR head-mounted display to get direct access by the Steam VR compositor so it's not in the way of the X.Org Server. The DDX drivers obviously need to be aware of this concept too and that's what these patches are for today.
The AMDGPU patches are based on the xf86-video-modesetting driver and allow for this Radeon GCN 1.0+ X.Org driver to become aware of RandR leases.
