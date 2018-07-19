While waiting for the big ROCm 1.9 update, another point release to the ROCm 1.8 series is available for this Radeon Open Compute stack.
Earlier this month the AMD developers working on this Linux open-source OpenCL/compute stack pushed out the ROCm 1.8.2 beta while today it was elevated to the stable channel.
Details on the ROCm 1.8.2 update are unfortunately light, but based upon user reports, it seems to be able to create a working environment on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS if paired with a newer kernel. But the official Ubuntu 18.04 LTS isn't coming until ROCm 1.9.
Today's 1.8.2 documentation update doesn't outline any of the fixes/changes to expect. ROCm 1.8.2 officially supports Ubuntu 16.04 and CentOS/RHEL 7.4/7.5 releases.
2 Comments