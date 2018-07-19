ROCm 1.8.2 Released For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Compute Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 July 2018 at 01:13 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
While waiting for the big ROCm 1.9 update, another point release to the ROCm 1.8 series is available for this Radeon Open Compute stack.

Earlier this month the AMD developers working on this Linux open-source OpenCL/compute stack pushed out the ROCm 1.8.2 beta while today it was elevated to the stable channel.

Details on the ROCm 1.8.2 update are unfortunately light, but based upon user reports, it seems to be able to create a working environment on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS if paired with a newer kernel. But the official Ubuntu 18.04 LTS isn't coming until ROCm 1.9.

Today's 1.8.2 documentation update doesn't outline any of the fixes/changes to expect. ROCm 1.8.2 officially supports Ubuntu 16.04 and CentOS/RHEL 7.4/7.5 releases.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Raven Ridge APUs Get Minor Performance Boost With Latest RADV Vulkan Driver
AMDGPU Firmware Updated From 18.20, Vega M Blobs Added
Marek Squeezes More Performance Out Of RadeonSI In CPU-Bound Scenarios
Radeon RX Vega Display Regression Fix Heading To Linux 4.18 Git
Raven Ridge Support Posted For AMDKFD Compute Driver
Vega 20 Support Added To RadeonSI Gallium3D Driver
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
How A KDE Developer Used C++17 & Boost.Python For About A 8,000x Speed-Up
Wine Lands Support For Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
GCC 8 Hasn't Been Performing As Fast As It Should For Skylake With "-march=native"
RAV1E: The "Fastest & Safest" AV1 Encoder
TxFS Linux File-System Supports ACID Transactions, Simple API