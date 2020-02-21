Mesa's RADV Vulkan Driver Adding Compatibility For Use With The AMD Radeon GPU Profiler
To date the Mesa "RADV" Radeon Vulkan driver hasn't supported AMD's GPUOpen Radeon GPU Profiler but that is changing.

With RADV being developed by the community -- principally by the likes of Valve, Red Hat, and Google -- this Mesa Vulkan driver hasn't supported all of the tooling AMD makes available under the GPUOpen umbrella and is tailored for their official AMD Linux/Windows Vulkan drivers. While AMDVLK and the Radeon Software for Linux driver have supported the company's Radeon GPU Profiler, RADV is now adding compatibility for this profiler.

Valve's Samuel Pitoiset has been working on this RADV support for the Radeon GPU Profiler, which he refers to as an "awesome performance tool" for optimizing Vulkan/OpenGL/Direct3D applications on AMD GPUs.

In particular, this initial support is focused on allowing the RADV Vulkan driver to provide compatible SQTT traces using the RADV_THREAD_TRACE= environment variable. Ultimately though Samuel wants to be able to more easily trigger captures in a similar manner to RenderDoc. Additionally, only for now GFX9/Vega is supported with this hook-up and not all information is reported yet.

This merge request provides the first bits of RADV profiling support to ideally help out both the driver developers and application / game engine developers.
