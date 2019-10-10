Valve's Radeon "ACO" Vulkan Compiler Back-End Now Supports Navi
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 10 October 2019 at 06:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
The promising ACO compiler back-end for the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver now has support for GFX10/Navi graphics!

ACO was recently merged into Mesa 19.3 for this Valve-funded, gaming-focused Vulkan shader compiler back-end for RADV. But up until now it has only supported GFX8 and GFX9 hardware while now initial Navi/GFX10 support has been merged. ACO ultimately aims to deliver better performance over the existing back-end while also more quickly compiling shaders to help with game load times.


Hitting the Mesa 19.3-devel Git tree this morning was the basic Navi support. However, there still are known bugs within the ACO GFX10 code, "Note that not everything works perfectly yet, so I haven't actually enabled ACO by default on Navi yet."

There still are several weeks left until the Mesa 19.3 feature freeze deadline so hopefully before then the ACO back-end will be in good shape. Enabling this alternative to AMDGPU LLVM can be done via the "RADV_PERFTEST=aco" environment variable.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Proton 4.11-7 Released With Controller Improvements, D9VK/DXVK Updates
Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September
Steam Fixes Up Handling For Games With Vulkan Async Compute
Valve Releases Proton 4.11-6 To Pull In DXVK 1.4
Steam Play's Proton 4.11-5 Released With Fixes & Optimizations
Proton 4.11-4 Released With Updated DXVK, Improved PS4 Controller Handling
Popular News This Week
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
Following Buggy AMD RdRand, The Linux Kernel Will Begin Sanity Checking Randomness At Boot Time