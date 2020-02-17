RADV Vulkan Driver Makes A Few More Improvements For GCN 1.0/1.1 Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 February 2020 at 07:22 AM EST. 7 Comments
RADEON --
Valve open-source driver developer Samuel Pitoiset has contributed some improvements to Mesa 20.1's Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver benefiting GCN 1.0/1.1 graphics cards.

These original GCN graphics cards are compatible with the RADV driver but require first switching the kernel driver from the default Radeon DRM driver over to the AMDGPU driver, normally via the radeon.si_support=0 radeon.cik_support=0 amdgpu.si_support=1 amdgpu.cik_support=1 kernel flags. After doing so, RADV has tended to work well with these aging GCN graphics cards -- especially more recently with the RADV ACO back-end now working back to GCN 1.0 for offering better performance.

But with GCN 1.0/1.1 on RADV seeing not much development attention, some Vulkan extensions haven't been supported or flipped on going back to Southern Islands hardware for lack of testing. But Pitoiset landed some improvements in this area today.

GFX6/GC7 (GCN 1.0/1.1) now supports VK_NV_compute_shader_derivatives, VK_EXT_sampler_filter_minmax, and shader storage image multi-sample as more Vulkan features working on these GPUs.

These RADV additions and other work will be part of the Mesa 20.1 release due out in late April or early May. Mesa 20.0 meanwhile as this quarter's Mesa3D series is expected to be released in the days ahead.
7 Comments
Related News
Radeon "sisched" Scheduler Is Made Obsolete By RADV's ACO Back-End
AMD Launching Navi-Based Radeon Pro W5500 For $399 USD
AMDGPU Linux Driver Preparing To Better Support Modern HDR/OLED Displays
Linux-Firmware Adds Updated Binary For Fixing Performance With RX 5600 XT vBIOS Update
AMD Linux Graphics Driver To Better Handle Power Savings During Compute Workloads
Valve's ACO Shader Compiler Back-End For Radeon Vulkan Is Now In Good Shape For GCN 1.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
GNOME 3.36 Beta Released With Many Changes