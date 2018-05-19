RADV Gets Support For 32-bit GPU Pointers For User SGPRs, Benefiting Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 19 May 2018 at 09:52 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has been working on support for 32-bit GPU pointers for user SGPRs as his latest performance enhancement for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver.

Months after AMD's Marek Olšák was working on 32-bit pointers for RadeonSI to free up some scalar general purpose registers (SPGRs), Pitoiset has been pursuing similar support for the RADV Vulkan driver.

On Friday the seven patches for the RADV driver were posted for review and testing. Besides the seven patches, this code does depend upon the LLVM 7.0 SVN AMDGPU back-end as well.

Samuel reported that all tested Vulkan games with Polaris and Vega hardware yielded minor performance boosts thanks to reducing the number of scalar general purpose registers needed for binding descriptors.

Given the Phoronix 14th birthday is coming up in a few weeks, there will be some interesting long-term benchmark comparisons coming up soon, including of different Mesa releases with RadeonSI/RADV.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.1 Released With Intel Shader Cache Default, OpenGL 3.1 ARB_compatibility
The Open-Source ARM Mali "Panfrost" Driver Now Supports Textures & More
Mesa 18.0.4 Released With A Handful Of Bug Fixes
VC5 Gallium3D Driver Becomes V3D, Enabled By Default In Mesa
Gallium3D's HUD Gets A Frametime Graph Capability
Mesa 18.0.4 Coming This Week With More Fixes
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
Feral's GameMode 1.1 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming Performance
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
GNOME 3.28.2 Released With GJS Garbage Collection Fix To Address The Big Memory Leak
AMD Publishes Open-Source Driver Support For Vega 20