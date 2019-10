Python 3.8.0 is out today as the latest major release for this popular programming language.Python 3.8 brings support to the Python syntax for assignment expressions, positional-only parameters, a parallel file-system cache for compiled bytecode files, runtime audit hooks, Pickle protocol 5 support and its ability to handle out-of-band buffers, many module improvements like a shared memory multi-processing module, Vectorcall as a fast calling protocol for CPython, and various performance improvements.More details on Python 3.8 via today's release announcement . More details on the many changes to Python 3.8 via the what's new page