Python 3.8.0 is out today as the latest major release for this popular programming language.
Python 3.8 brings support to the Python syntax for assignment expressions, positional-only parameters, a parallel file-system cache for compiled bytecode files, runtime audit hooks, Pickle protocol 5 support and its ability to handle out-of-band buffers, many module improvements like a shared memory multi-processing module, Vectorcall as a fast calling protocol for CPython, and various performance improvements.
More details on Python 3.8 via today's release announcement. More details on the many changes to Python 3.8 via the what's new page.
