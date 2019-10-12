Python 3.8 Released With Assignment Expressions, Runtime Audit Hooks
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 14 October 2019 at 06:54 PM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Python 3.8.0 is out today as the latest major release for this popular programming language.

Python 3.8 brings support to the Python syntax for assignment expressions, positional-only parameters, a parallel file-system cache for compiled bytecode files, runtime audit hooks, Pickle protocol 5 support and its ability to handle out-of-band buffers, many module improvements like a shared memory multi-processing module, Vectorcall as a fast calling protocol for CPython, and various performance improvements.

More details on Python 3.8 via today's release announcement. More details on the many changes to Python 3.8 via the what's new page.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Programming News
PyPy 7.2 Released With Full 64-bit AArch64 Support, PyPy 3.6 Beyond Beta
SHADERed 1.2.3 Released With Support For 3D Textures & Audio Shaders
POCL 1.4 Released For Advancing OpenCL On CPUs - Now Supports LLVM 9.0
WireGuard 0.0.20191012 Released With Latest Fixes
RenderDoc 1.5 Released For This Leading OpenGL / Vulkan / Direct3D Open-Source Debugger
Meson 0.52 Released With Better Support For Solaris/Illumos
Popular News This Week
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
NVIDIA Still Working On A Generic Allocator - Has Working Open-Source Implementation
Firefox 71 Landing Wayland DMA-BUF Textures Support