Purism's PureBoot Advancing, Closer To Shipping With Their New Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 April 2019 at 12:47 PM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
Announced earlier this year was Purism PureBoot for the company's bundle of safeguards for protecting a user's boot process by having Intel ME disabled, Coreboot in place of a proprietary system BIOS, a USB Librem Key as their security token, and other mechanisms for securing the boot process and preventing theft/rootkits/security risks.

The company shared a progress report today on this PureBoot effort and their plans to ship PureBoot by default on their future laptops. PureBoot is working out with its goals to verify/resist any tampering of the system, disk encryption backed by the physical Librem Key, and related efforts. Purism's latest work in this area includes dynamic USB disk detection in order to be able to boot from a USB disk, cosmetic improvements to their boot screens, and updated documentation.

The company hopes to "very soon" be in a position to be able to offer PureBoot as a pre-installed, pre-configured option when buying Librem laptops. More details on the Purism blog.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Older Apple Hardware To See More Featureful Thunderbolt Support With Linux 5.2
A Number Of Logitech Mouse/Keyboard Support Improvements Coming To Linux 5.2
Purism Shares April Update On Librem 5 Hardware/Software
Airtop3 Manages A Passively-Cooled Core i9 9900K + Quadro RTX 4000
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
Thunderbolt Is Seeing A Lot Of Improvements For Linux 5.2
Popular News This Week
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
The NULL TTY Driver Is Coming To The Linux 5.2 Kernel
SuperTuxKart 1.0 Released For Open-Source Linux Racing