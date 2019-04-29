Purism's PureBoot Advancing, Closer To Shipping With Their New Laptops

Announced earlier this year was Purism PureBoot for the company's bundle of safeguards for protecting a user's boot process by having Intel ME disabled, Coreboot in place of a proprietary system BIOS, a USB Librem Key as their security token, and other mechanisms for securing the boot process and preventing theft/rootkits/security risks.
The company shared a progress report today on this PureBoot effort and their plans to ship PureBoot by default on their future laptops. PureBoot is working out with its goals to verify/resist any tampering of the system, disk encryption backed by the physical Librem Key, and related efforts. Purism's latest work in this area includes dynamic USB disk detection in order to be able to boot from a USB disk, cosmetic improvements to their boot screens, and updated documentation.
The company hopes to "very soon" be in a position to be able to offer PureBoot as a pre-installed, pre-configured option when buying Librem laptops. More details on the Purism blog.
