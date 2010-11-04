Valve has released Proton 4.11-10 and with this update to their blend of Wine that powers Steam Play is support for Halo: The Master Chief Collection among other Windows game improvements.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now playable with the latest Proton and on a sufficiently new Linux distribution. But some game modes end up being disabled over Easy Anti Cheat support.
This update of Proton also has mouse handling improvements for Fallout 4, Metal Gear Solid V, and other games. There is also a new integer scaling mode for helping games via WINE_FULLSCREEN_INTEGER_SCALING= for activating this behavior via an environment variable. There is also fixes for a variety of other games/issues, D9VK 0.40-rc-p is integrated, DXVK bug fixes pulled in, and FAudio is up to the latest 19.12 release.
The list of the big changes with Proton 4.11-10 can be found via GitHub. This is a great update to Proton for Steam Play in time for any weekend/holiday Linux gaming.
