Plasma 5.21 Continues Seeing Lots Of Fixes Ahead Of Next Week's Release
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 February 2021 at 06:27 AM EST. 1 Comment
Plasma 5.21 is due for release on 16 February and as such developers have been busy working on bug fixing for the final stretch of development.

Many Plasma 5.21 fixes were taken care of this week in time for Tuesday's Plasma 5.21.0 debut. But it's not only been about bug fixing but Plasma 5.22 as well as KDE Applications have been seeing plenty of changes this week too. KDE developer Nate Graham continues providing his concise weekly round-ups of KDE changes for the week. Some of the items worth calling attention to for this week include:

- The Kate text editor's project plug-in now supports switching Git branches from the main UI.

- Plasma's audio volume applet now allows switching audio profiles from the applet UI.

- KDE Discover now starts up much faster.

- The Fedora / Red Hat Anaconda installer now works on the Plasma Wayland session.

- KWin now detects hot-plugged VR headsets.

- Gwenview now allows changing the quality/compression level for other formats like WebP, AVIF, HEIF, and HEIC.

- Various other UI improvements.

- Various crash fixes.

More details on this week's KDE development activities via Nate's blog.
