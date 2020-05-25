One month after the big Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 release, Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.1 is out as the first and only planned point release to this quarter's feature series.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.1 comes with some export improvements, continued tweaking of the new (PTS9) results viewer, a new phoronix-test-suite rebuild-test-suite sub-command, reporting of more perf events via the LINUX_PERF module, external dependency updates, and more. On the Phodevi (Phoronix Device Interface) front are improved detection of newer Arm Neoverse cores, Sway compositor version detection, and better CPU model handling on newer Apple Mac computers.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.1
25 May 2020
pts-core: Show unit/scale in CSV export
pts-core: When limiting results to show in result viewer, keep child objects that match the desired type for the parent
pts-core: Add rebuild-test-suite option for regenerating suite XML all cleaned up
pts-core: Allow exporting result files to XML test suites via the result viewer
linux_perf: Reporting many more events
pts-core: External dependency updates
pts_Graph: graph code tweaks
phodevi: Avoid macOS reporting X-Core string before Intel CPU string
phodevi: Sway compositor version detection
phodevi: Detection of newer Arm CPU cores
Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.1 can be downloaded from GitHub and Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 is under development as the next feature release due out in Q3.
Add A Comment