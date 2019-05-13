Phoronix Test Suite 8.8-Hvaler is now officially available as the newest quarterly feature release to our open-source, fully-automated benchmarking software for Linux / BSD / macOS / Windows systems.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 offers various PDF result/report improvements, various Microsoft Windows support updates, AVX-512 VNNI detection and other new hardware/software reporting improvements, and various statistical reporting/monitoring improvements.
The notable new sub-commands for the phoronix-test-suite with this 8.8 release are remove-run-from-result-file, remove-results-from-result-file, strict-run/strict-benchmark, and result-file-raw-to-csv.
The new strict-run / strict-benchmark commands enforce even tighter controls for ensuring statistical accuracy of the test results. When running in the "strict" mode, the benchmarks are run at least twice as many times as they would otherwise (with most test profiles running a minimum of three times, now it's a minimum of six times), quick-running tests will now run 20+ times, and other controls tightened over the dynamic run count behavior for increasing the run threshold if the deviation between runs is too high beyond our already leading defaults and transparency into the test data compared to other testing/tech publications and software.
More details on Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 via GitHub and Phoronix-Test-Suite.com. The updated phoronix/pts Docker image will be available shortly.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 is the next feature cycle now under development.
Add A Comment