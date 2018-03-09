Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M1 Available With The Rewritten Windows Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 9 March 2018 at 05:24 AM EST. Add A Comment
The first milestone development release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.0-Aremark was tagged in Git on Thursday night as inching towards this next major release of our open-source automated benchmarking platform and this release will also commemorate ten years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0.

Since last month's release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.8-Folldal, a majority of the development activity has been featured around the new and much improved Windows support. With Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M1, it's considered beta-ish on the Windows side while more improvements will still be landing in the days ahead. There's also more test profiles still being ported over to Windows too.


But with Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 come its official release will be solid Windows support on-par with our benchmarking capabilities for Linux, BSD, and macOS operating systems (and Solaris is still around too).

Besides the Windows work, 8.0 M1 has a few new internal features for test profile writers, a new phoronix-test-suite shell sub-command for a more interactive/friendly experience, support for XInclude within test suites XML, the perf_per_dollar module has a new COST_PERF_PER_HOUR= environment variable option, and more.


On the Phodevi side (Phoronix Device Interface / HAL), besides all the Windows work there is also now Cavium ThunderX detection for platforms that otherwise would appear as a generic ARM device.

Due to all the activity going on around the Windows port, the Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Milestone 1 release isn't available as a tarball release but if you want to try out the latest development work, clone it from GitHub. The milestone releases in the weeks ahead will be back to their traditional manner as the v8.0.0 release is prepped for debut next quarter.
