Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 Milestone 3 is now available as the latest development release ahead of our Q1'2021 update to this leading cross-platform, open-source automated benchmarking system.
The prior milestone/development releases brought more ARM64 improvements including better detection/handling around Apple M1 and Ampere Altra as well as various automated testing enhancements.
Among the changes to find with the new Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 Milestone 3 release include:
- Various BSD updates, including more broad external dependency handling on FreeBSD / pkg-based BSD distributions along with package handling updates for NetBSD and OpenBSD. On the OpenBenchmarking.org side, many more test profiles have also been enabled with BSD support.
- Continued refinements to the text user interface and more polishing.
- Automatic reporting to OpenBenchmarking.org for online systems when finding a broken download mirror/URL in downloading files for test profiles. This allows for more punctually finding tests with mirrors that have gone either offline temporarily and permanently. This in turn should help for one of the leading issues of when test profiles seemingly hit install issues. (Of course, for enterprises/organizations we recommend setting a Phoromatic Server to automatically distribute test download caches on your intranet to avoid such issues and enjoy speedier installations.)
- The default standard deviation threshold on new installs for when determining to auto-increment the test run count was shifted to 2.5% from the prior 3.0% default. This matches what internally at Phoronix has already been set on systems for helping to more liberally increase the trial run counts in an effort for ensuring greater statistical significance. The option remains configurable via the user configuration file for the Phoronix Test Suite.
- A number of other minor enhancements and tweaks.
Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 Milestone 3 can be downloaded from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub. The stable release is expected in January.
