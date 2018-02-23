Pengutronix Gets Open-Source 3D Working On MX8M/GC7000 Hardware

We've known that Pengutronix developers had been working on i.MX8M / GC7000 graphics support within their Etnaviv open-source driver stack from initial patches posted in January. Those patches back at the start of the year were for the DRM kernel driver, but it turns out they have already got basic 3D acceleration working.
Pengutronix shared that ahead of next week's Embedded World 2018 conference, they got Etnaviv -- complete with Wayland -- working on the new i.MX8M SoC. They received access to some i.MX8M hardware just before Christmas and have managed to extend Etnaviv to supporting these latest Vivante GC7000 graphics hardware.
Their demo at Embedded World will feature GLMark, GStreamer, and Weston-Terminal running on a HD display.
It will still take some months until all the code is firmed up and mainlined, but they are making great progress. It's great to see especially with Purism hoping to use Etnaviv for their Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone. More details via Pengutronix.de.
