Panfrost Gallium3D Driver For ARM Mali Can Now Render A Cube
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 April 2018 at 06:25 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
The Panfrost open-source driver project previously known as "Chai" for creating an open-source 3D driver stack for ARM's Mali Midgard hardware now has a working shaded cube being rendered using the open-source code as part of its new "half-way" driver based on Gallium3D.

Alyssa Rosenzwig announced today that this partially implemented Gallium3D driver is now able to run a test OpenGL ES rendered cube on a Mali T760 GPU without relying upon any proprietary compiler shaders -- a.k.a. no blobs.


If you are interested in this developer's work on getting this Panfrost Gallium3D driver brought up and beginning to render tiny bits of OpenGL ES, see the latest developer update.


