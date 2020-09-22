Sent out on Monday were a last batch of drm-misc-next changes to queue for the Linux 5.10 merge window opening next month.
This pull request wasn't too exciting given all of the other DRM changes queued over the past several weeks, but one notable addition was the open-source Arm Mali "Panfrost" DRM driver now supporting Amlogic hardware.
New device quirks had to be introduced to the driver for providing compatibility with Amlogic G12B SoCs. There was quirk handling added around the PWR registers at GPU reset time and an IOMMU quirk that was needed for getting the Mali G52 on the Amlogic G12B SoCs behaving correctly.
The Amlogic G12B lineup features four Cortex-A73 cores plus two Cortex-A53 cores and Mali "Bifrost" graphics. The G12B family is used by the S922X and A311D.
Given the news last week that Arm is now backing the Panfrost open-source driver effort, it is worth noting an Arm engineer reviewed these GPU integration quirk patches.
Thee Panfrost DRM patches and other remaining work set for Linux 5.10 on the DRM-Misc side can be found via this pull request.
