Version 1.4 has been released of POCL, the "Portable Computing Language" implementation that allows for a portable OpenCL implementation to be executed on CPUs as well as optionally targeting other accelerators via HSA or even CUDA devices.
POCL 1.4 brings support for LLVM Clang 9.0, with that open-source compiler stack doing a lot of POCL's heavy lifting. Support meanwhile for pre-6.0 LLVM releases were removed. POCL 1.4 also adds support for building relocatable POCL binaries and improves SPIR/SPIR-V support for CPU devices.
POCL officially only still has OpenCL 1.2 conformance but work on OpenCL 2.x support within this open-source OpenCL implementation remains a work-in-progress. Those unfamiliar with POCL can learn more at PortableCL.org while the v1.4 release is available from GitHub.
