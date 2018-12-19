Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 5 Update 1 Released - Improves AArch64, DTrace

In addition to releasing VirtualBox 6.0, Oracle on Tuesday also released an updated version of their Linux kernel downstream geared for their RHEL-cloned Oracle Linux... Now available is Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 1.
This first update to Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 offers improved support for ARM64/AArch64 (64-bit ARM), cgroup2 updates, improved scheduler scalability, a variety of DTrace updates, updated NVDIMM subsystem functionality around PMEM and DAX, and various other changes. Also included with UEK R5U1 are a number of CVE security fixes.
Oracle introduced Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 5 earlier this year and is based on the upstream Linux 4.14 LTS kernel.
More details on this updated Linux UEK5 kernel release for Oracle Linux 7.5+ can be found via blogs.oracle.com.
