OpenBLAS as the popular open-source high performance BLAS/LAPACK implementation has seen a new release with more CPU/architecture specific work as well as some new common optimizations.OpenBLAS 0.3.16 was released on Sunday and with this release some of the changes include:- Added CPU type detection for Intel Ice Lake SP while Tiger Lake detection has been fixed..- CPU type detection is also now in place for newer Centaur/Zhaoxin CPUs.- AVX-512 CPUs should see better SGEMV_N and SGEMV_T performance for cases of small N sizes.- Performance improvements around xGER, xSPR, xSPR2, xSYR, xSYR2, xTRSV, SGEMV_N, and DGEMV_N for small input sizes and consecutive arguments.- Performance improvements for xGETRF, xPORTF and xPOTRI for small input sizes.- Initial support for the Arm Cortex-A55.- Fixed building OpenBLAS for the Apple M1 when using GCC/GFortran.Downloads and more details on all of the OpenBLAS 0.3.16 changes via GitHub