The Open-Source / Linux Highlights From OSTS 2019

We've had a number of articles covering the interesting news out of Intel's 2019 Open-Source Technology Summit (OSTS) held at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Washington. Here's a look back at the news out of the open-source event as well as some other smaller bits of information shared during the event.

Some of the interesting news and insights from OSTS 2019 included:- Intel announced a new hypervisor based on Rust-VMM that is already seeing industry support from multiple key players.- There's now a Cloud Linux Developer Edition that includes the new GUI installer and store. Clear Linux is seeing industry adoption ranging from Alibaba to deployments in Microsoft's Azure cloud to MontaVista now offering commercial support for Clear Linux.- Clear Linux is looking very aggressively at even better boot times down to 50~100ms issues. ModernFW is a new modular firmware implementation doing away with the legacy cruft and hopefully we'll begin seeing it used on new servers starting next year.- Open Sound Firmware is becoming a huge success and is already being used by new Intel Chromebooks. Rust is becoming very applicable for systems programming and a new FFI working group is aiming to ensure parity with C.- Maturing ACPI HMAT support is helping Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory support.- Raja was there briefly to further talk up open-source software at Intel.- There was an open-source panel discussion about driving more inclusivity in open-source software projects rather than just diversity. An analogy used was diversity is like inviting someone to a dance while inclusivity is asking someone to dance. There was also a call for removing terms like whitelist/blacklist and master/slave, among other steps, to help with inclusivity and making open-source more welcoming.- Around 50% of the VMs on Azure are Linux-based and around 60% of the images on Azure marketplace are Linux-based. Microsoft also acknowledged that Linux can outperform Windows on Hyper-V. Any new Azure features are also now supported both on Windows and Linux at the same time.- CrOS VM used for running Linux applications on Chromebook will also be used by Android devices and also in the data center (perhaps as part of Stadia?)- Intel is increasing their investment in various infrastructure projects and other high priority yet often overlooked projects.

Overall, OSTS 2019 was a very interesting/fun/technical event. Thanks to Intel for having us out there.