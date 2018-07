The latest feature addition to the Nouveau Gallium3D driver is now supporting multi-sampled images for Maxwell graphics processors and newer.Multi-sampled images for MSAA hadn't been supported for NVIDIA Maxwell GPUs and newer since they needed some explicit handling while now that code has been figured out and is in place.As of this commit yesterday the multi-sampled images support for Maxwell+ is now in order ahead of next month's Mesa 18.2 release.