Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" CRC Support Ready For Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 22 July 2020 at 07:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
NOUVEAU --
Stemming from documentation released by NVIDIA last year, the forthcoming Linux 5.9 kernel will feature CRC support on the display side thanks to the development work by Red Hat.

Nouveau CRC support is coming in Linux 5.9 for Fermi and newer. This is about Cyclic Redundancy Checks (CRC) for error detection in the display handling on NVIDIA graphics cards.

NVIDIA hardware supports CRC checks on a per-head and per-frame basis. The capabilities are laid out in this NVIDIA documentation made public last October.

Shortly thereafter, Red Hat's Lyude Paul begun working the CRC support into Nouveau. After going through several rounds of patch review, the code is now queued up for introduction in Linux 5.9.


This isn't as exciting as Nouveau dynamic re-clocking / power management or performance improvements, but at least it's something with not often having Nouveau DRM driver kernel improvements to report on... But, yes, unfortunately there is no re-clocking support yet for Maxwell through Turing with Linux 5.9 or any other big improvements.

The Nouveau CRC support was sent in this morning as part of DRM-Misc-Next as material slated for Linux 5.9 when the merge window opens up in August. This pull also introduces managed vRAM helpers to DRM core, various TTM changes, and work on the smaller drivers.
5 Comments
Related News
Open-Source 3D/Compute Finally Materializing For NVIDIA Volta / Turing GPUs
Open-Source NVIDIA/Nouveau Changes Submitted For Linux 5.8
Nouveau Display CRC Support Being Firmed Up Thanks To NVIDIA's Documentation
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" Driver Should Trip Less Often On Some GPUs With Linux 5.7
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
systemd-oomd Looks Like It Will Come Together For systemd 247
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever