NetworkManager 1.38 Released For Improving Linux Network Management
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 May 2022 at 05:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
NetworkManager 1.38 is now available for this widely-used software on the Linux desktop (and elsewhere) for managing wired and wireless network interfaces.

NetworkManager 1.38 brings a variety of improvements over the prior release. Among the changes to find with NetworkManager 1.38 include:

- WiFi hotspots will now use a stable, random channel unless one is chosen manually.

- NetworkManager will stop advertising frequencies as supported that are outside the disallowed range of the configured regulatory domain.

- Support for the "throw" route type, similar to the blackhole / unreachable / prohibit route types.

- Static IPv6 addresses via ipv6.addresses is now preferred over addresses from DHCPv6. Static IPv6 addresses are also now interpreted with the first address being preferred.

- Veth devices with the name "eth*" are now managed by default in order to support the managing of the network in LXD containers.

- Fixes a bug around setting priority for IP addresses.

- Various other bug fixes and improvements.


Downloads and more details on NetworkManager 1.38 via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME's Nautilus Could See Big Improvements, New Image Viewer Coming Into Focus
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
GNOME Shell & Mutter 42.0 Tagged Following Last Minute Fixes
GNOME 42 Beta Released - Begins The UI / Feature / API Freeze, More Apps Ported To GTK4
Clutter Is Being Officially Retired
GNOME Shell & Mutter Prepare For GNOME 42 Beta With More Desktop Enhancements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19
Systemd 251-rc2 Released With More Features