NetworkManager 1.38 Released For Improving Linux Network Management

NetworkManager 1.38 is now available for this widely-used software on the Linux desktop (and elsewhere) for managing wired and wireless network interfaces.NetworkManager 1.38 brings a variety of improvements over the prior release. Among the changes to find with NetworkManager 1.38 include:- WiFi hotspots will now use a stable, random channel unless one is chosen manually.- NetworkManager will stop advertising frequencies as supported that are outside the disallowed range of the configured regulatory domain.- Support for the "throw" route type, similar to the blackhole / unreachable / prohibit route types.- Static IPv6 addresses via ipv6.addresses is now preferred over addresses from DHCPv6. Static IPv6 addresses are also now interpreted with the first address being preferred.- Veth devices with the name "eth*" are now managed by default in order to support the managing of the network in LXD containers.- Fixes a bug around setting priority for IP addresses.- Various other bug fixes and improvements.

Downloads and more details on NetworkManager 1.38 via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab